Complaints over unreachable landline prompt mobile facility at Pariksha Bhavan
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A mobile phone facility has been introduced for Pariksha Bhavan due to persistent complaints about the landline being unreachable.
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The General Education Minister, N Samsuddeen, ordered the provision of mobile numbers after finding the landline non-functional during a surprise inspection.
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The public can now use the mobile numbers 9188946114 and 9188946115 for enquiries about applications.
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Amid persistent complaints that the landline at Pariksha Bhavan is often unreachable, the government has introduced a mobile phone facility to address the issue.
The move follows a surprise inspection by General Education Minister N Samsuddeen, who found the landline non-functional during his surprise inspection and promptly instructed officials to introduce a mobile phone facility.
The general public can now contact Pariksha Bhavan for enquiries on the following mobile numbers: 9188946114 and 9188946115.
People had repeatedly complained that they were unable to reach the landline while enquiring about the status of applications submitted from various parts of the state.