Amid persistent complaints that the landline at Pariksha Bhavan is often unreachable, the government has introduced a mobile phone facility to address the issue.

The move follows a surprise inspection by General Education Minister N Samsuddeen, who found the landline non-functional during his surprise inspection and promptly instructed officials to introduce a mobile phone facility.

The general public can now contact Pariksha Bhavan for enquiries on the following mobile numbers: 9188946114 and 9188946115.

People had repeatedly complained that they were unable to reach the landline while enquiring about the status of applications submitted from various parts of the state.