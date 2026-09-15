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Amid persistent complaints that the landline at Pariksha Bhavan is often unreachable, the government has introduced a mobile phone facility to address the issue.

The move follows a surprise inspection by General Education Minister N Samsuddeen, who found the landline non-functional during his surprise inspection and promptly instructed officials to introduce a mobile phone facility.

The general public can now contact Pariksha Bhavan for enquiries on the following mobile numbers: 9188946114 and 9188946115.

People had repeatedly complained that they were unable to reach the landline while enquiring about the status of applications submitted from various parts of the state.

Disclaimer:

The image/photograph used in this report was not created by Malayala Manorama or any of its affiliates. It has been sourced from Instagram/ Facebook, where it is publicly accessible. The image is used under fair dealing provisions for the purposes of review and reporting on current affairs.

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