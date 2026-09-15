Thrissur: A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trespassing into the Wadakkanchery police station and attempting to assault a police officer while using abusive language. Police said the accused was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The accused has been identified as Moinudheen alias Faisal, a resident of Chathankkotta near the Wadakkanchery court.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10 pm on Monday when Moinudheen allegedly entered the police station through the rear gate and confronted Grade Senior Civil Police Officer (GSCPO) M.S. Kannan, who was on duty. He allegedly used abusive language and attempted to attack the officer.The case was registered based on a complaint filed by GSCPO S Kannan, 43.

Wadakkanchery police said the accused has been booked for obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties and trespassing into the police station with an alleged attempt to assault the officer. The accused is now under remand.

Police said Moinudheen has a previous history of similar anti-social behaviour. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident.