Kasaragod: He have hoped a fake number plate would help his Mahindra Thar escape the eyes of finance company recovery agents. But there was one group he apparently did not count on: Kerala's eagle-eyed Thar watchers.

Luck was not on the side of Fakruddin of Kunjhar in Bela village near Badiadka when he parked his Thar at Kaikamba near Uppala. A few blocks down the same street, Ummar Rashid of Nellikkunnu in Kasaragod town had also parked his black Thar. The two black Mahindra SUVs had the same registration number: KL 14 AJ 3008. Youngsters walking along the street around 12.30 am on September 12 reportedly had to walk back and take a second look to believe what they were seeing. Then they called the police.

Manjeshwar police swooped down and seized the two vehicles. The investigation found that Ummar Rashid's Thar had the genuine registration number, while Fakruddin's was carrying the same number fraudulently. His vehicle's actual registration number was KL 14 AG 2557, police said.

According to police, Fakruddin told them he had put the fake number plate on his Thar because he feared a finance company would repossess the vehicle over outstanding liabilities. That plan, however, unravelled when his Thar happened to be parked near another Thar with the same number.

Police are now investigating whether there was any other motive behind the use of the fake registration number. They are also checking whether the vehicle had been used for any other illegal activity. Police also found that Fakruddin had driven the vehicle negligently and recklessly in a manner that endangered human life. He has been booked under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 128, 192 and 39 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Manjeshwaram police said a notice was issued to Fakruddin and further legal proceedings were on.