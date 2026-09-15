Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has sanctioned ₹25.64 crore as immediate relief for 25,648 families in Pathanamthitta district whose homes were damaged during the recent floods.

Each affected family will receive ₹10,000 to help make their homes habitable again, according to the Chief Minister V D Satheesan's office.

The amount has been sanctioned from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The government has instructed the Pathanamthitta district collector to take steps to disburse the assistance. The relief amount will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries shortly.

Pathanamthitta received heavy rain between August 1 and 3, resulting in flooding in several parts of the district. Ranni, Aranmula and Kozhencherry were among the worst-affected areas, with floodwaters entering homes and causing damage.