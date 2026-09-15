Changanassery: Rakesh Nath (41), hailing from Sreekandeswaram House, Kottamury, Changanassery, has successfully conquered Mount Elbrus, Europe's highest peak.

Standing at 5,642 meters, Mount Elbrus is located in Russia, within the European continent. Rakesh reached the summit of Elbrus on the 23rd of this past month. He works for a multinational company in Chennai. He is the son of S J Raveendranath and Rathnakumari. His wife is Anju Panicker, and their daughter is Medha Rakesh.

Meanwhile, a four-member team from Munnar has successfully scaled the snow-capped Ramjak Peak, standing at 6,318 meters, in Himachal Pradesh.

The team, comprising M Kannan, Shijo Jose, and brothers Vinod Jacob and Prince Jacob, completed the arduous ascent of Ramjak Peak in seven days. They began their journey from Shinkula Top, their base camp, on the 4th of this month.

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The team described the climb as extremely challenging, battling temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius and navigating steep ice sheets angled between 80 and 90 degrees. They reached the summit at 8 am on the 10th.