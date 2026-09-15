Key events in Kerala: Book Launch of former VC Dr Jancy James, workshops and cultural programmes on Sep 15
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Palappoor Holy Cross Church: Annual Feast. Holy Mass at 6:00 pm.
- Vizhinjam Muhyiddin Mosque Dargah Sharif: Uroos (Sandalwood Pot Festival). Lecture Series at 9:30 pm.
- Indira Bhavan: Book Launch for former Vice-Chancellor Dr Jancy James’s books, inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at 5:00 pm.
- Press Club: Job Skills Workshop on 'Media and Law' organized by the Press Club Institute of Journalism and KILE at 10:00 am.
- Press Club: Dr. Thirumala Chandran Memorial Meeting, presided over by Minister K Muraleedharan at 5:00 pm.
- Pothencode Santhigiri Ashram: 'Navapujitham' Public Meeting, inaugurated by Minister K Muraleedharan at 11:00 am.
- Thycaud Gandhibhavan: Southern Regional Conference of the Kerala Anti-Liquor Movement at 10:00 am.
- Kanakakkunnu Visvesvaraya Bhavan: Institute of Engineers India Lecture Program at 5:45 pm.
- Regatta Natya Sangeetha Kendram, Vanchiyoor Convent Road: Inauguration of 'Natyambaram' by dancer Dr Sonal Mansingh at 10:30 am.
- Vazhuthacaud French Cultural Centre: Mary Samuel's 'Unbound' Art Exhibition at 10:00 am.
- Pattom Mundassery Hall: Book Discussion on V K Joseph's 'Marichavarude Yudhangal' (Wars of the Dead), organized jointly by the Mundassery Memorial Library and Study Centre at 5:30 pm.
- Muttada Holy Cross Church: Holy Mass as part of the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross at 5:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam St. Joseph's Cathedral: Jacobite Church Diocese Prayer Fellowship 'Kripadhara' Spiritual Retreat. Led by Fr Abhilash Abraham Valiyaveettil – 10:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Old Police Station Ground: Christian Book Fair by Beautiful Books – 10:00 am.
- Chalukunnu Campus Crusade Hall: Jesus Redeems Ministries Fasting Prayer and Word of God Service. Led by Pastor Shiju Mathew – 10:30 am.
- Devalokam Catholicate Aramana: 114th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Catholicate in Malankara. Morning Prayers – 6:30 am. Holy Qurbana (led by Yakob Thomas Ramban), Incense Prayer at the Tombs of Holy Fathers, and Catholicate Flag Hoisting – 7:00 am.
Kochi
- MG Road Avenue Regent: Discussion as part of the TiE Kerala Vision Panel – 'Healthcare: From Treatment to Technology to Innovation' – 4:30 pm.
- Pulleppady IEI Bhavan: Engineers' Day celebrations organized by The Institution of Engineers India (IEI) Kochi Centre – 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam TDM Hall: Bharatanatyam recital by Pallavi Anand (London), presented as part of the monthly program of 'Beam' (the art and cultural organization of bank employees), in association with Ernakulam Karayogam – 6:30 pm.
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Aazhchavattom – Salil Chowdhury songs – 5:30 pm; Felicitation ceremony for National Award winners, organized by Deseeya Kalasamskrithi – 6:30 pm.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Book talk on 'Neerkkilikal Paadumoru Dikku Kaanam' written by V Vimal Roy – 5:30 pm.
- Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Book launch by Dr Pramod Dinakar – 11:30 am.
Kozhikode
- Vellimadukunnu Govt. Press Hall: Malabar Regional Convention of Kerala Govt. Press Workers Congress (INTUC). Inauguration by DCC President K Praveen Kumar MLA at 10:00 am.
- Varakkal Makham: 31st Uroos of E K Aboobacker Musaliyar, organized by Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board – Darimis – Ulama Seminar at 10:00 am.
- Eranhipalam Mini Bypass Navajyothis Renewal Centre: Agro Entrepreneurship Development Training Program jointly organized by OISCA International South India Chapter and Vishwayuvak Kendra, New Delhi. Inauguration by K Jayanth MLA at 11:00 am.
- St. Joseph's College Ground: State Sub-Junior Inter-District Football Championship – Kollam vs Thrissur at 3:00 pm.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: "Hues of Affection" – Art exhibition by 101 homemakers at 11:00 am. "Snehasparsham" program inaugurated by K Jayanth MLA at 4:00 pm.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm.
- Muthalakkulam Sarojbhavan: United Merchants Chamber District Committee Annual General Body Meeting at 6:00 pm.