Valsala K, mother of Onmanorama Lead Producer K Padmakumar, passed away at her residence on Tuesday at 4.30 pm. She was 74.

She was suffering from age-related ailments and was under treatment for a long time.

She was the wife of the late Kochukuttan. She is survived by her sons Jayadeep Kumar and Padmakumar, daughters- in -law, Dhanya and Ramani R and grandchildren Chaithanya, Amritha and Layalakshmi.

The mortal remains will be kept for public viewing from 9 am on Wednesday at their residence, Uthradam (Plapparambil), Muttambalam, Kanjikkuzhi. The final rites will be held from 1 pm at the residence, followed by cremation at 3 pm at the municipal crematorium in Kottayam.