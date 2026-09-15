Onmanorama staffer Padmakumar's mother passes away
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Valsala K, aged 74, has passed away at her residence on Tuesday afternoon after a long illness.
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She was the mother of Onmanorama Lead Producer K Padmakumar and is survived by her sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.
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The funeral rites will commence at her residence from 1 pm on Wednesday, followed by cremation at 3 pm.
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Valsala K, mother of Onmanorama Lead Producer K Padmakumar, passed away at her residence on Tuesday at 4.30 pm. She was 74.
She was suffering from age-related ailments and was under treatment for a long time.
She was the wife of the late Kochukuttan. She is survived by her sons Jayadeep Kumar and Padmakumar, daughters- in -law, Dhanya and Ramani R and grandchildren Chaithanya, Amritha and Layalakshmi.
The mortal remains will be kept for public viewing from 9 am on Wednesday at their residence, Uthradam (Plapparambil), Muttambalam, Kanjikkuzhi. The final rites will be held from 1 pm at the residence, followed by cremation at 3 pm at the municipal crematorium in Kottayam.