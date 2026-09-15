A Guruvayur Devaswom security guard was stabbed late on Monday by a man from Palakkad, allegedly after he was denied entry to the prasada oottu (sacred food feast) at the temple. The injured security guard has been identified as Udayan T, 53, a native of Cheruthuruthy, Painkulam.

Police identified the accused as Vishwanath, a native of Akathethara in Palakkad. Guruvayur Temple police apprehended him from the spot. Police said they would remand him in custody on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 9 pm when the man approached Udayan at the northern gate of the temple, where the feast was being held at the Annalakshmi Hall. Udayan told him that the time for entering the feast had ended and that the gate could not be opened.

The man then attacked Udayan with a knife, causing injuries to the right side of his head. When Udayan tried to defend himself, he sustained knife wounds on his hand and thumb as well. Udayan was admitted to the Devaswom Medical Trust Hospital for treatment.

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According to police, Vishwanath was alone at the time of the incident and is a vagabond. Police have registered a case under Section 118(1), which deals with causing hurt by dangerous weapons, and Section 110, which deals with attempt to commit culpable homicide, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).