Idukki: Nine establishments were penalised for violations of waste-management regulations during a joint inspection conducted by the Idukki District Enforcement Squad of the Local Self-Government Department and the Chinnakanal grama panchayat.

A total fine of ₹1.78 lakh was imposed on establishments, including resorts. The action was mainly taken for discharging untreated wastewater into water sources, burning plastic waste, and indiscriminately dumping plastic waste and food waste.

The inspection was conducted from 11 am to 3 pm on Monday.

Officials inspected and fined Misty Munnar, Gap Valley, Misty Cabin, Cloud Dale, Great Escapes Resort and View Munnar Retreat, all located along Gap Road. The enforcement squad also inspected roadside shops in the Anayirankal area.

The establishments found violating waste-management regulations were given instructions on proper waste disposal. The panchayat has been tasked with monitoring the establishments to ensure that the violations are not repeated.

Enforcement squad officials said inspections would be intensified in the coming days against violations such as improper waste disposal, pollution of water sources and burning of plastic waste.