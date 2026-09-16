Key events in Kerala: Healthcare network Dolce Estetica launch, seminars and cultural programmes on Sep 16
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Thycaud Lemon Tree Hotel: "Reimagining Kerala" conference to prepare a blueprint for implementing budget announcements. Chief Minister V D Satheesan, 11:00 am.
- Balaramapuram Trivandrum Spinning Mills: Foundation stone laying ceremony for the Vizhinjam Container Freight Station. Minister P K Kunhalikutty, 4:00 pm.
- Press Club: Thikkurissi Foundation's "Kumarakala Prathibhasangamam" (Young Artistic Talent Meet). 10:00 am.
- Senate Chamber: University of Kerala's research awards presentation for the academic year 2023–2024. 12:00 pm.
- Press Club: KPCC Industries Cell District Committee meeting. Minister C P John, 11:00 am.
- Press Club: George Mercier Memorial. Minister K Muraleedharan, M M Hassan, 4:30 pm.
- Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology: Seminar on Communication Systems and Networking. Minister Roji M John, 10:00 am.
- Thycaud J Chitharanjan Memorial Hall: SIDCO Employees Association State Conference. CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam, 10:30 am.
- Muttada Holy Cross Church: Holy Mass, 5:30 pm.
- Karthika Thirunal Theater: Inauguration of the Drama Festival by Malayalam Nataka Sahahrudaya Sangham. Minister C P John, 5:45 pm. Performance of Shashankan's play "Pushpaka Vimanam," 6:45 pm.
- Veli Industrial Estate: Inauguration of Mathritha Printech. MLAs Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V Muraleedharan, B B Gopakumar, Mayor V V Rajesh, 10:00 am.
- Palapoor Holy Cross Church: Annual Feast and Holy Mass, 6:00 pm.
- Vizhinjam Muhyiddin Palli Dargah Sharif: Uroos (Chandanakkudam Festival). Lecture series, 9:30 am.
Kottayam
- Thirunakkara Old Police Station Grounds: Beautiful Books' Christian Book Fair – 10:00 am.
Kochi
- Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Discussion on J Krishnamurti – 5:30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Mayuri Dance School's Debut Performance – 6:30 pm.
- Kakkanad Blooms Hotel: District-level Pre-Profexal Meet, a precursor to ISM's state-level professional gathering 'Profexal 2026' – Inaugurated by Noor Muhammad Noorsha – 7:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Kerala State Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi Ernakulam Area Conference – Inaugurated by State Secretary E S Biju – 10:30 am.
Kozhikode
- Navajyothis Renewal Centre, Eranjipalam Mini Bypass: Agro Entrepreneurship Development Training Program, organized jointly by OISCA International South India Chapter and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, New Delhi – 9:00 am.
- Kottaparamba Hospital: Blood donation camp, led by the Kerala Karshaka Union (Jacob) District Committee, marking the birthday of former minister T M Jacob – 9:30 am.
- Dolce Estetica, Eranjipalam: Grand launch of Dolce Estetica, a healthcare network, by K Jayanth MLA – 10:30 am.
- Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: Art exhibition by Kavya S Divakar, inaugurated by Prof. P P Sudhakaran – 11:00 am.
- St. Joseph's College Ground: State Sub-Junior Inter-District Football Championship – Alappuzha vs. Palakkad – 4:30 pm.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus – 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Ozone Day celebration by the Environmental Protection Committee – 3:00 pm.
- Tali Kailasam Stage: Ganeshotsavam (Ganesh festival) by Shiv Sena and Ganeshotsava Trust – Grand Idol Immersion Procession – 4:00 pm.
- Kuttichira Govt. Vocational Higher Secondary School: Musical tribute (Gaananjali) to Kozhikode Aboobacker, featuring his Mappila songs, organized by the Kerala State Mappila Song Lovers Association – 6:15 pm.
- Varakkal Makham: E K Aboobacker Musliyar's 31st Uroos – Noore Ajmeer, organized by the Samastha Kerala Islamic Education Board and inaugurated by Mubashir Thangal Jamalullaili – 7:00 pm.
- Kuttichira Siasco Hall: Siasco 70th Anniversary Celebration – Inauguration of the Welcome Committee Office by Asst. Police Commissioner T K Ashraf – 7:00 pm.