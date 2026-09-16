A 34-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died after being hit by a train near Kundara in Kollam. The deceased was identified as Ragesh Sharma, a resident of Reshmalayam in Ezhukone. He was the son of Soman and Rama.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday near the Gurumandiram at Pallimukku in Kundara. The loco pilot of the Punalur-Palaruvi Express spotted Ragesh lying injured on the railway track at around 3.15 am and immediately alerted the Kundara railway station authorities.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the Kundara police station rushed to the spot. They quickly shifted the severely injured Ragesh to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Despite receiving emergency medical care, Ragesh succumbed to his injuries.

Ragesh was a well-known local auto-rickshaw driver operating from the Plakkad auto stand. He is survived by his wife, Ramya, and daughter, Abhirami.