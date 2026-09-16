A 32-year-old Malayali dentist passed away in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday. Dr Afeena Raheem, a native of Pookkulam in Wandoor, Malappuram, breathed her last after collapsing on Tuesday.

She was the wife of Yasir from Thayyil, Alanalur, and the daughter of Abdurahiman from Illikkathodika. Efforts are underway to repatriate her body to her hometown. This is the second tragedy to hit the family in recent years. Two years ago, Abdurahiman's son and Dr Afeena’s brother had died in a road accident in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.