Kalpetta: The Wayanad police have arrested three more women, all natives of Tamil Nadu, who are suspected to be members of an interstate gang allegedly involved in a series of chain-snatching incidents in the district. The trio were arrested from Udupi in Karnataka, taking the total number of arrests in connection with the recent cases in Wayanad to 10, police said.

The gang is suspected to operate across southern and northeastern states, moving from one place to another and targeting festivals and other occasions that draw large crowds. According to the police, its members change their area of operation based on the festival calendars of different states.

The arrested women have been identified as Valliyamma alias Bindu, 47, and Devi alias Thilothamma, 53, both natives of Salem in Tamil Nadu, and Muthupatti Ponni, a native of Madurai.

According to the police, the trio were taken into custody from Malpe Beach near Udupi. The gang is suspected to have operated across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Assam.

The arrests were made by a special team constituted under Wayanad District Police Chief S Devamanohar. Police said the three women have several cases registered against them in Kerala and neighbouring states.

The latest arrests are linked to the alleged theft of a 1.75-sovereign gold chain from a woman who had gone to the Tirunelli Maha Vishnu Temple near Mananthavady on August 12 for Karkkidaka Vavu Bali day.

Although the incident was reported to the police within minutes, the suspects allegedly escaped into the crowd. Investigators later examined CCTV footage and identified the suspected women. Police said their presence had also been noticed in several earlier chain-snatching incidents.

Photographs of the suspects were subsequently circulated widely, helping investigators obtain information from the public. Three more chain-snatching incidents were reported in the district around the same period, and the involvement of gang members was subsequently established in these cases, police said.

Gang members allegedly operate as families

According to investigators, the gang members travel in groups resembling families. The women allegedly target women wearing gold ornaments, particularly in crowded places, while the men concentrate on pickpocketing and other forms of theft targeting men.

Bus stations, temple festivals, marriage functions and other crowded venues are reportedly among their preferred locations.

Police suspect that stolen ornaments are handed over to other members of the gang almost immediately after a theft, making it difficult for investigators to trace and recover the valuables.

The exact strength of the gang is yet to be established. Investigators believe its members travel together as families but operate separately at different locations, with women mainly involved in chain snatching and men in other forms of theft.

Police trail from Chennai to Karnataka

The Wayanad police team investigating the cases initially traced the suspects to Chennai. With the assistance of the Tamil Nadu police, investigators gathered information about the gang and learnt that its members had subsequently moved to Karnataka, apparently to target the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations.

A Wayanad police team immediately proceeded towards Mangaluru. By tracking mobile-phone records, investigators established that the suspects had moved to Udupi.

Police personnel in plain clothes then conducted an extensive search of the area, focusing on beaches, recreation centres, hotels and homestays. The search eventually led investigators to Malpe Beach, where the three women were arrested.

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Police said interrogation of the arrested women revealed that the gang had reached Udupi with plans to carry out a series of chain-snatching incidents. The suspects were also allegedly involved in some such incidents there, police said.

Gang allegedly planned to stay in Kerala until Onam

According to investigators, the gang had initially planned to remain in Kerala until the end of September, taking advantage of the Onam season, before moving to Karnataka.

However, the arrest of seven members of the gang in Wayanad allegedly forced the remaining members to leave the state earlier than planned and move towards Mangaluru and Udupi.

The seven members arrested earlier have been identified as Easwari, 47, of Alakanalloor, Madurai; Kannaki alias Archana alias Remya, 47; Chinthamani M Ravi, 48, both of Madurai; Marimuthu alias Pandyan, 39, of Sivaganga; Indumathi, 49, of Ganapathy Kovil Theruvu, Madurai; and Janvi, 34, and Sudha, 31, both of Ganapathipakkam, Madurai.

The investigation is continuing to establish the gang's full network, its members and their alleged involvement in similar cases reported in different states. The special investigation team under the Wayanad District Police Chief is headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police V Karthik.