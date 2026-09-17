A row has erupted in Kollam over the newly introduced Automated Vehicle Testing Stations (ATS), with autorickshaw operators alleging that the computerised system is unfairly failing a vast majority of vehicles. While the operators claim that up to 95 per cent of autorickshaws, including brand-new ones, are failing the fitness tests, testing centre management has strongly refuted these allegations, calling them completely baseless.

Protesting against what they describe as a flawed system, various autorickshaw unions are gearing up to march to the district collectorate. They are demanding that the authorities suspend automated testing and temporarily reinstate manual fitness inspections by Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials until the technical glitches in the automated machinery are resolved.

Apart from the high failure rates, the distance to the automated testing centre is a major grievance for the drivers. Operators from far-flung areas like Punalur, Pathanapuram, Thenmala, and Aryankavu have to travel for several hours to reach the testing centre at Pooyappally. Previously, fitness tests were conducted locally at the nearest regional transport offices (RTO). Though a second automated testing centre recently commenced operations in Bharanikkavu, operators argue it does little to ease the logistical burden for those in the eastern parts of the district.

MVD officials in Kollam have clarified that they cannot interfere in the operations of these testing centres. They noted that the transition to automated stations is based on a Central Government mandate, and the fitness certificates are processed and issued directly through the Union government's official Vahan portal.

On the other hand, the management of the Pooyappally ATS has dismissed the allegations as completely false. According to them, the facility commenced operations just 15 days ago, and the data paints a very different picture. Out of 190 passenger and goods autorickshaws brought in for inspection during this period, 168 successfully passed the test, while only 22 failed.

Explaining the testing procedure, centre officials stated that smoke emissions, brakes, and noise levels are assessed using advanced computerised machinery. Prior to these automated checks, technicians manually inspect basic elements such as lights, paintwork, and seating. A token is then generated, and five photographs of the vehicle are uploaded to the system. Once a vehicle enters the automated testing lane, the sequence must be completed fully, and the final results—whether the vehicle has passed or failed—are only revealed once the data is synchronised and updated on the Vahan site.

The testing centre authorities also pointed out that failing a test is not the end of the road for operators. Vehicle owners have a six-month grace period during which they can address any issues and retake the fitness test as many times as necessary. However, if a vehicle fails to clear the test within this six-month window, its registration details will be automatically purged from the national portal, rendering the vehicle illegal for road use.