A recent incident involving the escape of four inmates from the Government Children’s Home for Girls near Eranjolipalam in Thalassery has once again cast a spotlight on the living conditions and management of state-run shelter homes. While the girls were eventually tracked down by the police at a shopping mall in Ernakulam, the recurring nature of such runaways points to a deeper, systemic issue within institutional care.

The facility, established in 2016, is the only government shelter for girls in the district, currently housing 25 residents under the age of 18. Managed by the District Child Development Committee, it serves as a sanctuary for girls rescued from child labour, those abandoned by families, or survivors of domestic vulnerability. They are typically brought here by the police, local panchayat members, or the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for protection and rehabilitation.

On paper, the care home offers an organised, healthy environment. The girls’ day begins at 5.30 am with a routine that includes prayers, yoga, counselling, and recreational activities. Nutritious food is provided, and school-going children are offered transport to local educational institutions, while older high school students travel independently by private bus. The facility is managed by five women staff members, including four permanent employees and a contract caretaker, alongside a full-time watchwoman.

Officials claim that except for the absence of a natural family environment, the children want for nothing. Yet, the urge to escape remains strong. Police and social workers suggest that despite the material comforts, the rigid schedule, perceived lack of personal freedom, and psychological burden of abandonment often drive these vulnerable children to run away.

The latest incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning. Around 1.30 am, four girls managed to acquire keys from the staff room, unlocked the security grills, and slipped out unnoticed. It was only when staff went to wake them up in the morning that the escape was detected. A complaint was filed by the institution’s superintendent, Usha, at the Thalassery police station.

CCTV footage from the premises confirmed that the girls opened the gate and left at 1.30 am. Police launched an immediate search, tracking the girls down to a shopping mall in Ernakulam by evening. Investigations revealed that one of the girls had attempted to escape twice before, while another had arrived at the care home just two days prior to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the immediate crisis was resolved with their safe return, child rights advocates argue that security upgrades alone will not solve the issue. To prevent such incidents, there is an urgent need for more robust psychological rehabilitation, personalised counselling, and transitional support to help these children cope with the trauma of institutionalisation.