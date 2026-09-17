The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo has officially censured its Kerala State Secretary, MV Govindan, pushing through the disciplinary action despite fierce resistance from the state leadership. The showdown between the party's central and state units escalated during a tense State Secretariat meeting held at Kozhikode, where Politburo member MA Baby reported the decision.

The Politburo's disciplinary action stems from significant organisational lapses during candidate selection for the Taliparamba and Payyanur assembly seats. Chief among the charges is the bypass of party protocol when Govindan’s wife, PK Shyamala, was fielded as the candidate in Taliparamba.

Bypassed protocols and local anger

Local party committees in Kannur, including the district secretariat and constituency committees, had erupted in protest against the candidates proposed for Taliparamba and Payyanur. However, these dissenting voices and the minutes of those crucial local meetings were allegedly withheld from the State Secretariat. The Politburo concluded that the state secretary had prioritised personal interests over party discipline, given that his spouse was the candidate in question.

Clash over collective responsibility

When Baby presented the Politburo's decision to censure Govindan at the Tuesday secretariat meeting, it triggered strong opposition. A faction of leaders close to former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan argued against targeting an individual. They contended that since the candidate list was ultimately approved by the State Secretariat, any disciplinary action should be collective rather than penalising Govindan alone. 'Censure the entire Secretariat if there is a mistake, but do not isolate the secretary,' a leader is said to have argued.

Politburo members countered this defence by emphasising that individual responsibility was a cornerstone of the CPM's organisational structure. They maintained that holding individuals accountable for specific failures was critical to send a strong message across the rank and file that lapses would not go unpunished. While Pinarayi loyalists protested, a few members quietly agreed with the Politburo's stance, and others remained silent. Both Vijayan and Govindan refrained from speaking during the local meeting as they had already expressed their views in the Politburo.

Demands for resignation and PB’s hard stance

During the preceding Politburo meeting, Govindan had strongly contested the censure. Vijayan had backed him, warning that such action would weaken the authority of the state secretary. However, the Politburo deemed a censure to be a relatively mild punishment, with some members noting that calls for Govindan's removal from the secretary post had already intensified within the party following the assembly elections. Ultimately, the Politburo went ahead with the censure after Govindan conceded that he would abide by whatever decision the party finalised.