The Chavakkad Police on Thursday arrested the driver and conductor of a private bus from which a pregnant woman fell and sustained injuries at Thekke Bypass, Chavakkad. The accused are Prakashan (50), the driver, and Kalidasan (38), the conductor of the Palayoor-bound bus. The duo would be produced before a court and remanded in custody today, Chavakkad police said.

The injured woman, Fathima (21), a resident of Puzhangarayillath House in Thenkancheri, is a student of Little Flower College, Mammiyoor. She boarded the bus from the Chavakkad bus stand.

According to Chavakkad SHO Sreetha, Fathima, who was three months pregnant, fell out through the rear door of the bus, which had been left open. "The bus was speeding and swerved aggressively at the turn on Thekke Bypass Road when Fathima fell out," the officer said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Fathima sustained a blood clot in the womb and injuries to her left foot, right knee and face. She has been admitted to Hyatt Hospital and her condition is stable, the officer told Onmanorama.

A case has been registered under Sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said. Further investigation is currently underway.