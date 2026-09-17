Idukki: Former Thodupuzha municipal chairperson Sanish George was arrested, allegedly for using synthetic drugs, during an operation as part of the police’s Operation Toofan. A friend, Nisar, was also arrested along with him.

The two were taken into custody from near Kodikulam following an investigation based on a tip-off. Although no narcotic substances were reportedly recovered from them, police allegedly found drug-use paraphernalia in their possession.

Police have registered a case against the two for alleged drug use. A detailed investigation is underway to determine whether they were involved in any other drug-related activities or transactions.

Sanish George was elected to the municipality in 2020 as a UDF rebel and later became chairperson with the support of the LDF. He subsequently lost the chairperson’s post in connection with a bribery case. He later returned to the Congress and became active in party activities.

Sanish was shifted to the Kaliyar police station for further procedures.

Meanwhile, the DYFI organised a protest march to the Thodupuzha DySP office, alleging that the police were attempting to shield Sanish George in the case.