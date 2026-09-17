In an inspiring act of honesty, two Haritha Karma Sena members in Thannyam have returned a gold ring found amid plastic waste to its rightful owner.

Sindhu and Akhila, waste management workers from Ward 7 of Thannyam Panchayat, found the ring while sorting through plastic waste collected from the residence of Karattuparambil Dharmapalan. Instead of keeping the valuable find, the duo immediately took steps to ensure it reached the owner safely.

Their exemplary integrity was widely appreciated by the local community and authorities. In a special function held at the panchayat office premises, Thannyam Panchayat President NA Peethambaran honoured Sindhu and Akhila for their honesty. Standing committee chairpersons KR Pradeesh and Shaniba Noushil, ward members VK Santhosh, Shimmi Sivadas, Shiny Balakrishnan, Mini Chandran, Sajitha Sunilkumar, and Panchayat Secretary TG Sunil also attended the event to praise the workers.