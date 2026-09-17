In an effort to promote wellness and mindfulness behind bars, a special yoga session was organised for the inmates of Kasaragod Special Sub Jail on the occasion of World Wellness Day. The programme, titled 'Yoga to Maintain Mental and Physical Health', was designed to help inmates manage stress and improve their overall physical fitness.

The event was held through a joint collaboration between the Better Life Foundation India, the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services department, and Taj Bekal Resort and Spa Kerala. Sudeep Basu, an expert yoga trainer from Taj Bekal, guided the inmates through various yoga postures, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques tailored for mental relief and rejuvenation.

The introductory ceremony was presided over by the Special Sub Jail Superintendent, Ramachandran TV. Several speakers highlighted the importance of mental health initiatives in prison settings, including Mohandas Vayalamkuzhi, Chairman of Better Life Foundation India; K Akshaya, Operations Head; Niyas Chattanchal, Media Head; and Bijo Sebastian, HR Head of Taj Bekal Resort and Spa. The session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Deputy Prison Officer TV Vinod Kumar, with Deputy Prison Officer VK Sashikumar, jail staff, and inmates actively participating in the event.