The Wandoor police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl and continuing to harass and blackmail her after she reached adulthood.

The accused has been identified as Kolothuthodi Vishnu, a resident of Theekkunnal. According to the police, the accused had sexually assaulted the survivor when she was 16 years old. When she turned 18, he reportedly started harassing her again, threatening to circulate her old photographs on social media platforms if she did not comply with his demands.

Following a formal complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Vishnu. He was produced before the Perinthalmanna court, which remanded him in judicial custody. Further investigation into the incident is underway.