Key events in Kerala: National Labour Day celebration, Qawwali night, exhibition and cultural programmes on Sep 17
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Aanaayara State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute: Workshop, Minister Sunny Joseph. 9:30 am.
- Pangode Sreechitra Nagar: Valiyavila Congress Block Committee, Vishwakarma Jayanti Celebration, Oommen Chandy Sparsham Aid Distribution. 11:00 am.
- Thiruvananthapuram Press Club: Sujith G Bhasi Death Anniversary Commemoration. 3:00 pm.
- Thiruvananthapuram Press Club: Commemoration of Director R Sarath, Adoor Gopalakrishnan. 4:00 pm.
- Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Manassu Theatre Group's Play Festival, K A Azeez Commemoration. 5:30 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud French Cultural Centre: Mary Samuel's 'Unbounded' Art Exhibition. 10:00 am.
- Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan Lalithakala Academy Hall: T Sheela's 'Bubbles' Art Exhibition. 10:30 am.
- Muttada Holy Cross Church: Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Holy Mass. 5:30 pm.
- Palappoor Holy Cross Church: Annual Feast, Holy Mass. 6:00 pm.
- Panathura Muhyiddin Mosque Muslim Jamaat: Uroos, Lecture. 6:00 pm.
Kollam
- Kadappakkada Sports Club: Pattathuvila Karunakaran Birth Centenary Valedictory Function, Award Presentation, and Save Books Conference. Minister Shibu Baby John. 9:45 am.
- Sree Narayana Women's College: Hindi Fortnight observance – Lecture. 10:00 am.
Kottayam
- Nagampadam Mahadeva Temple, Shivagiri Pilgrimage Memorial Pavilion: Parinirvana Jyoti 'Jnana Yagnam' Lamp Lighting Ceremony. MG University Vice-Chancellor Dr D Mavood – 9:30 AM, Address – 11:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Bus Stand Ground: National Labour Day celebration by BMS Regional Committees. Inauguration of Public Meeting by M P Rajeevan, Secretary, BMS Southern Regional Organization – 5:30 pm.
- Vaduvathoor ESI Hospital: Meeting of the Grievance Redressal Cell – 12:30 pm.
- Chingavanam St. Mary's Shalem Knanaya Church: Marian Retreat – 10:00 am.
- Njaliyakkuzhy Mar Baselios Dayara: Faith Study Class by Fr Dr Joji C George – 6:00 pm.
Kochi
- Ernakulam General Hospital: Distribution of milk and fruit to patients, organized by the BJP City District Committee as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations – District President K S Shaiju 9:00 am.
- Elamkulam Fathima Matha Church: Inauguration of 'Thanal' Day Care Centre for Senior Citizens – Mayor V K Minimol 9:00 am.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Seminar for state government officials in the district, organized by the State Right to Information Commission – Inauguration by Minister Roshy M John 10:00 am.
- Kadavanthra Devi Temple: Release of Navaratri Festival Announcements – Pala Municipality Chairperson Maya Rahul 6:30 pm.
- BTH: Commemoration of Purushothama Mallya – Former Mayors M Anilkumar, Soumini Jain 3:30 pm.
- Ambikapuram Church: Holy Mass for the Confraternity Feast of Our Lady of Sorrows 5:30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Qawwali Night featuring Zia Ul Haq and Ansad Ali – 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- St. Joseph's College Ground: State Sub-Junior Inter-District Football Championship – Thrissur vs. Malappuram match. 7:00 pm.
- Navajyothis Renewal Centre, Eranhipalam Mini Bypass: Agro Entrepreneurship Development Training Program, organized jointly by OISCA International South India Chapter and Vishwayuvak Kendra, New Delhi. 9:00 am.
- Varakkal Makham: 31st Uroos of E.K. Aboobacker Musliyar, organized under the leadership of Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board. Featuring a concluding conference and Khatam Dua Majlis. Inaugurated by Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal. 10:00 am.
- MSS Public School, Mavilikkadavu: Poster exhibition on the Asian Games, curated by Prof M C Vasisht. 10:00 am.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Painting exhibition by Kavya S Divakar. 11:00 am.
- Pushpasree, Parayanchery: Copyright transfer and handover ceremony of Thikkodiyan's complete works for publication. Dr M M Basheer will be present. 11:00 am.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm.
- Town Hall: Vishwakarma Day Celebration by Bharatiya Vishwakarma Social Forum Kerala. Inaugurated by MLA K Jayanth. 2:00 pm.
- Shikshak Sadan: Book discussion on 'Kasthuri Shalabham – Anukavitha' (Butterfly of Musk – Micro-Poem), authored by Sohan Roy, organized by Thaaliyola Samskarika Samithi. 4:30 pm.