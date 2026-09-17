An ageing Kerala Water Authority water tank located near the Kumbla Police Station has deteriorated into a major safety hazard, causing panic among local residents and government employees. Heavy chunks of concrete are spalling from the overhead reservoir, exposing rusted steel reinforcement bars. Making matters worse, the Water Authority's Assistant Engineer's office operates directly beneath this dilapidated structure, putting the lives of staff members at daily risk.

Due to Kumbla's proximity to the coast, the structure is constantly exposed to salty maritime winds and moisture. This saline environment has accelerated the oxidation of the steel bars inside the concrete, causing them to expand and pop the outer concrete layers. This progressive decay has significantly weakened the structural integrity of the reservoir, which bears the immense weight of the water supply meant for hundreds of homes in the panchayat. For years, local consumers have been demanding the replacement of Kumbla's outdated water distribution infrastructure. The pipelines extending from this reservoir are notoriously fragile, with frequent bursts interrupting the local water supply. During the National Highway development works, water supply in the region was completely disrupted for months. Currently, drinking water for several wards in the Kumbla panchayat is sourced and treated from the Shiriya River through local pumping stations.

According to department officials, local water supply schemes will receive a major boost once the multi-crore regulator project across the Shiriya River is completed. In tandem, Kumbla and Mangalpady panchayats are executing a joint initiative under the central government's Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. This project involves laying new pipelines and erecting high-capacity overhead reservoirs to ensure a reliable drinking water supply.

Under the new development phase, high-capacity overhead tanks will be built in the Pookatta, Kidoor, and Kalathur regions. In Kalathur alone, a new reservoir with a capacity of 10 lakh litres is scheduled for construction. However, local residents are demanding that authorities prioritize safety over future plans and conduct immediate structural testing on the current hazard-prone Kumbla tank to decommission it before a major tragedy occurs.