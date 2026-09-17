The authorities have partially lifted the traffic restrictions imposed on heavy vehicles along the Vazhayila–Pazhakutty four-lane road in Thiruvananthapuram district. This move brings major relief to thousands of daily commuters travelling between Nedumangad and Thiruvananthapuram. Starting from September 15, KSRTC ordinary, City Fast, and JNNURM buses operating from Vazhayila to Nedumangad have resumed services via the Karakulam bridge, Kachani, and Ettamkallu route.

For Fast and Super Fast passenger buses, the authorities have permitted travel along this route only during the night, specifically from 8pm to 6am. During the daytime, these express services must continue to follow the existing detour through Kallayam, Sheemamulamukku, and Venkodu.

The decision to relax restrictions comes on the heels of intense protests from local residents and daily commuters. Ever since Nedumangad-bound buses from Peroorkada were diverted at Vazhayila, people living in Enikkara, Karakulam, Keltron Junction, Azhicode, Maruthinakam, and Pathamkallu faced severe commuting challenges. The lack of reliable public transport had cut off these key suburban areas, leaving residents stranded and forcing them to voice strong opposition to the blanket ban on heavy vehicles.

The traffic curbs on heavy vehicles between Vazhayila and Karakulam bridge were initially introduced four months ago. The measure was necessary to execute piling and concrete casing works to protect massive drinking water pipelines crossing the road at three locations. Currently, the piling work at Aaramkallu is in its final stages. Meanwhile, work near the Karakulam panchayat office is about 50 per cent complete, having suffered delays because the electricity department took time to shift a transformer. Piling work at Enikkara is yet to begin.

Adding to the commuters' woes, the complete ban on traffic between Ettamkallu and Karakulam bridge has been in place for nearly two and a half years due to the ongoing Karakulam flyover construction. The prolonged delay in completing this project has severely impacted local businesses and daily transport, with residents urging the government to expedite the remaining work to restore normalcy soon.