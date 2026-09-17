Thiruvananthapuram: Three former officials of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and a building owner have been sentenced to four years’ rigorous imprisonment each for facilitating the construction of a building in violation of the Kerala Municipality Building Rules.

The Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court found former Assistant Town Planning Officer J Jayashankar (63), former Building Inspector V Sasidharan Nair (63), former UD Clerk R Sankaran (67), and building owner G Mohandas (79) guilty in the case.

Special Judge Manoj M pronounced the verdict and slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh each on Jayashankar, Sasidharan Nair and Sankaran, while Mohandas was fined ₹2 lakh. The sentences for the various offences will run concurrently.

A Vigilance investigation found that Mohandas obtained a permit for the renovation of an existing building by influencing corporation officials. The building was located in Vanchiyoor village, within the corporation limits.

Instead of carrying out the renovation, he demolished the existing structure and constructed an unauthorised four-storey building at the site, using the permit as a cover.

The investigation found that the building owner gained financially by not paying the tax due to the corporation. The corporation also suffered a loss of revenue as the officials concerned failed to take action against the unauthorised construction.

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The case was investigated by the Vigilance Special Investigation Unit-I. Former Superintendent of Police K E Baiju and former Deputy Superintendents of Police M Madhu, V Ajayakumar, T Ajith Kumar and V Shyamkumar were part of the investigation team.

Public Prosecutor Veena Satheesan appeared for the Vigilance.