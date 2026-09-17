Thrissur: PM Satheesan Namboothiri, 58, of Pazhayath Mana in Puthambally, Guruvayur, was on Thursday selected as the new Melshanthi (chief priest) of the Guruvayur Temple through a draw.

He will serve as Melshanthi for six months from October 1. A member of the temple’s Othikkan family, Satheesan Namboothiri is being appointed to the post for the second time. He had earlier served as Melshanthi from April 1 to September 30, 2014. He also discharged the duties of Melshanthi from April 2020 to October 16, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The draw was held after the afternoon pooja, when the temple was opened. As directed by temple Tantri Brahmasree PC Dinesan Namboothiripad, the names of the eligible applicants were placed in a silver vessel. The current Melshanthi, TM Narayanan Namboothiri, drew the winning name at the Namaskara Mandapam.

Satheesan Namboothiri was selected from among 33 eligible candidates out of 43 applicants.

“I had prayed to the Lord and earnestly sought His blessings. I had also observed bhajan during the month of Karkidakam. Everything is Guruvayurappan’s blessing. Whatever I had prayed for and asked Him, Guruvayurappan has given me,” Satheesan Namboothiri said after his selection.

Guruvayur temple. Photo: Special arrangement

The draw was conducted in the presence of Tantri Brahmasree Krishnan Namboothiripad, Devaswom Chairman AV Gopinath, temple Ooral and Devaswom Managing Committee member Brahmasree Mallisseri Parameswaran Namboothiripad, Administrator S. Harigopal, devotees and media representatives.

The proceedings began after Devaswom Administrator S. Harigopal read out the notification detailing the procedures to the devotees.

Temple DAM Radhika, Administrative DAM Pramod Kalarikkal, Publication Manager KG Suresh Kumar, PRO Vimal G Nath, Assistant Managers AV Prashanth, Haridas and Jisha, along with other Devaswom employees, were also present.

A BSc Mathematics graduate, Satheesan Namboothiri learned tantric rituals from Pottakkuzhi Narayanan Namboothiri.

He is married to Sheeja Antharjanam of Lakshmipathi Mecheri Mana, Lakkidi, Ottapalam. Their daughters are Sreeranjini, an Ayurveda doctor, and Sreevidya, a software engineer.

The newly appointed Melshanthi will observe bhajan at the temple and assume charge on the night of September 30. He will reside inside the temple for six months and perform the daily rituals as the ‘Purappeda Shanthy’, remaining within the temple premises throughout his tenure.