A 49-year-old coconut tree climber has died after being severely stung by wasps during his work in the Chakkittappara region of Kozhikode. The deceased has been identified as Madhu Annachamkandi, a resident of Muthukad.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when Madhu was climbing a coconut tree at a plantation in Panthirikkara, Chakkittappara. While climbing, he was attacked and repeatedly stung by a swarm of wasps. Although he was immediately rushed to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, he succumbed to injuries.

Madhu is survived by his wife Greeshma, who is currently employed in the UAE, and his children, Krishna Madhu and Karthik Madhu. He also leaves behind his siblings, Satyan, Mini, Sunil, and Sini. The funeral was held on Friday.