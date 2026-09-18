As temperatures soar across Kerala, finding a refreshing and affordable way to beat the heat can feel like a challenge. However, commuters on the Thrissur–Cherpu–Triprayar State Highway have found their ultimate oasis. Nestled near St Antony’s Church at Alappatt Center, Alappatt Stores has become a local sensation by serving a tall, chilled glass of fresh lime juice for a modest ₹15, defying the skyrocketing market prices of lemon.

For over two decades, this humble shop was a legendary highway stopover, offering a 200ml glass of fresh lime juice for just ₹10. When the soaring costs of lemon and sugar recently forced a price adjustment, shop owner M A Saji did something unusual. Instead of simply raising prices, he increased the portion size. For ₹15, customers now receive a generous 250ml serving of freshly squeezed lime juice, infused with a delicious zest of ginger and perfectly balanced with sugar.

For Saji, who runs the store, this venture has never been about chasing hefty profit margins. "It is about the satisfaction of quenching someone's thirst on a hot day," he shares. Catering to the diverse preferences of fatigued travellers, Saji serves his signature beverage in three customisable temperature levels: mildly cold, medium, and ice-cold. Whether you are a regular commuter or a first-time traveller passing through Thrissur, this budget-friendly stop offers a slice of pure, refreshing hospitality.