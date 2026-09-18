Malappuram: A CPM worker was seriously injured after a group allegedly linked to the Indian Union Muslim League attacked him at Puthiyakadappuram in Tanur on Friday afternoon, amid continuing political tensions in the coastal belt of the district.

The injured man has been identified as Jarakkadavath Jamsheer Babu (35), a native of Unyal. The incident took place near the Karukayil bus stop at Puthiyakadappuram around noon.

According to police, Jamsheer Babu was travelling on his motorcycle from Parappanangadi when the assailants allegedly followed him in a car. The attackers reportedly rammed the motorcycle with the car, causing him to fall onto the road. The group then allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons.

Jamsheer suffered deep injuries to his head and limbs. He was initially taken to the Tirur District Hospital but was shifted to the EMS Hospital in Perinthalmanna after doctors found his injuries to be serious.

He suffered a deep cut to his head, while deep wounds were also reported on the backs of his legs. Police suspect that the attackers may have targeted his legs after knocking him down with the car to prevent him from fleeing.

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Jamsheer was reportedly on his way home to go to a mosque for Friday prayers when the attack occurred. The assailants allegedly fled towards Unyal after the attack.

The CPM Tanur area committee, in a statement, alleged that the attack was a planned attempt by the Muslim League to reignite tensions in the Unyal coastal area and demanded that such efforts be stopped.

The CPM alleged that Jamsheer was attacked without any provocation after the assailants followed him on his motorcycle and knocked him down. The attackers then brutally hacked him, the party said, describing the assault as “barbaric”.

The CPM area committee also said the coastal region of Tanur had remained peaceful for the past 10 years and alleged that attempts were being made to unleash violence under the protection of those in power. It appealed to people to resist such attempts to disturb peace in the area.