The police in Kannur have intensified searches across local spas and massage parlours following the arrest of five Bangladeshi nationals working without valid visas or passports. Sensing a potential national security threat, central intelligence agencies flagged the illegal network, prompting the Kannur City Police Commissioner to launch immediate verification drives. Establishment owners have been ordered to submit comprehensive identity credentials of all their staff, particularly out-of-state workers.

The coordinated crackdown follows the recent arrest of five Bangladeshi women identified as Nasma Akhter, Taslima Khatun, Moyna Khatun, Nasrin, and Salina Khan. Following their remand, interrogation revealed a widespread racket of undocumented foreigners employed in various beauty and wellness centres across the district. Following these leads, the local police have warned all spa and massage parlour operators to immediately report the credentials of their workforce.

According to investigators, the arrested women entered India illegally through the West Bengal border from Bangladesh. Local trafficking syndicates in West Bengal allegedly helped them procure forged Indian identity cards. From Kolkata, they were routed to Bengaluru before being placed in spas across Kannur by organised gangs. Salina Khan's initial interrogation provided vital details that led police to the other four suspects. Central investigative agencies have also stepped in to monitor the probe, citing potential national security concerns.

A police team led by Town Station Inspector Mahesh Kandambeth, Sub-Inspector TK Akhil, and Civil Police Officers Sanoop, Vijina, and Balamani executed the raids. Authorities noted that many employees working in these establishments lacked basic training qualifications or professional certifications alongside having invalid travel papers. The police have warned that stringent legal action will be taken against establishment owners who fail to verify the identity cards and backgrounds of their employees, indicating that raids will continue across the district in the coming days.