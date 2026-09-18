Kerala's September heat triggers rain gods; yellow alerts return in 6 districts for weekend
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Kerala is expected to experience rain or thundershowers until September 23, potentially alleviating the current hot and humid weather.
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A thunderstorm warning, including lightning and heavy rain, is active until September 20, with specific districts like Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki facing a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.
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Despite the rainfall forecast, hot and humid conditions persist across much of the state, with temperatures remaining significantly above average.
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Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive rain or thundershowers until September 23, offering some relief from the prevailing hot and humid conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
A warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain is in place until September 20. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki for Friday, forecasting isolated heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours. Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam too have alerts for Saturday and Sunday.
Districts under yellow alert
September 19: Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode
September 20: Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam
Despite the forecast, hot and humid conditions continued in several parts of the state, with maximum temperatures remaining 3-4°C above normal. Punalur recorded the highest temperature on Thursday at 37°C, followed by Thiruvananthapuram city at 35.4°C and Palakkad at 35.2°C.
The southwest monsoon remained weak over Kerala, though rain was reported at a few places across the state on Thursday.