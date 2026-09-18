Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive rain or thundershowers until September 23, offering some relief from the prevailing hot and humid conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain is in place until September 20. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki for Friday, forecasting isolated heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours. Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam too have alerts for Saturday and Sunday.

Districts under yellow alert

September 19: Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode

September 20: Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam

Despite the forecast, hot and humid conditions continued in several parts of the state, with maximum temperatures remaining 3-4°C above normal. Punalur recorded the highest temperature on Thursday at 37°C, followed by Thiruvananthapuram city at 35.4°C and Palakkad at 35.2°C.

The southwest monsoon remained weak over Kerala, though rain was reported at a few places across the state on Thursday.