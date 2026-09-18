In a heartwarming gesture of community support, LuLu Group Chairman MA Yusuff Ali has stepped in to resolve a long-standing drinking water crisis for seven families in Vellamunda, Wayanad. The prompt intervention has ensured that these families, who have been struggling with water scarcity, now have access to a reliable, clean source of water ahead of the dry summer season.

The initiative was sparked by a heartfelt social media post by Rafikh Abdulla, a local resident from Vellamunda in Mananthavady. Highlighting the severe challenges his neighbours faced in securing clean drinking water, Rafikh tagged the prominent industrialist and philanthropist online, appealing for assistance to construct a community well.

Upon noticing the post, MA Yusuff Ali acted immediately, directing his team to assess the situation and sanctioning the required funds without delay. Thanks to his swift decision, work on the well commenced almost immediately, with local workers rushing to complete the project before the peak summer heat sets in.

The construction of the well has now been completed, bringing immense relief to the families. Locals have expressed their deep gratitude to the LuLu Group Chairman, noting that this timely intervention has solved a persistent issue that used to peak during the dry months, ensuring they no longer have to trek long distances for clean drinking water.