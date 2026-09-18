Malappuram is once again on high alert as measles cases surge across several parts of the district. The health department has rapidly scaled up preventive measures after a spike in infections, particularly in the Valavannur health block, where a high-level district medical team recently met to assess the situation. With the virus spreading quickly, authorities are preparing to issue a formal district-wide alert. A district task force meeting, chaired by the District Collector, has been scheduled for September 21 to streamline emergency control measures.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that can spread rapidly through unvaccinated communities. So far this year, Malappuram has recorded 63 laboratory-confirmed cases, but health officials suspect the actual number of infections has crossed 400. Authorities are also investigating one suspected death linked to the virus, though this has not yet been officially confirmed.

The Valavannur health block remains the hardest-hit area, accounting for 74 of the confirmed and suspected cases. The virus has also been reported in Athavanad, Kalpakanchery, and several other pockets across the district. Speaking about the containment strategy, District Surveillance Officer Dr C Shubin confirmed that special health awareness drives and targeted vaccination camps are being organised in the affected regions to curb further transmission.

This resurgence brings back memories of the severe outbreak in 2023, when Malappuram recorded 1,304 confirmed cases and three deaths. Although intensive vaccination drives eventually brought that outbreak under control, health officials warn that the current surge is primarily driven by gaps in immunisation. The majority of the newly infected individuals are those who have not received the measles vaccine, making them highly vulnerable and accelerating the spread within families and local communities.

Measles typically begins with common cold-like symptoms, including a high fever, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Around five days after the onset of the fever, a characteristic reddish, sandy rash begins to spread across the entire body. While many recover without long-term issues, severe cases can lead to dangerous complications such as pneumonia (lung infection) and encephalitis (brain inflammation), both of which can be life-threatening.

The measles virus is highly infectious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also be transmitted through direct contact with respiratory droplets or contaminated surfaces. The disease can affect both children and adults, but those who have not received the recommended two doses of the vaccine are at a significantly higher risk of developing severe complications.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most effective defence against the virus is the measles vaccine. Parents must ensure that children receive both doses of the vaccine, which is provided free of charge for children up to five years of age at all government health facilities. Adults who missed their childhood immunisation can secure vaccines through private healthcare providers. To prevent further spread, avoid close contact with infected individuals, wear face masks in hospitals and crowded public areas, and sanitise or wash your hands regularly with soap and water.

If you or your child exhibits symptoms of measles, seek immediate medical attention. Since infected individuals can transmit the virus for up to 10 days after the onset of fever, strict isolation and rest are essential to prevent spreading it to others. Patients should stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids and take Vitamin A supplements exactly as prescribed by their doctor, which helps reduce the severity of the infection. In the event of severe symptoms, such as breathing difficulties or seizures, emergency intensive care must be sought immediately.