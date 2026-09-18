The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has finalised comprehensive transport arrangements for the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at Sabarimala. To cater to the massive influx of devotees, the state transport utility will deploy a fleet of 950 buses across different phases of the annual pilgrimage.

During the initial Mandala Puja phase, KSRTC will operate 390 buses. This fleet will be significantly scaled up to 560 buses during the Makaravilakku festival to accommodate the peak rush. Transport officials have also confirmed that additional backup buses will be kept on standby and deployed immediately if passenger footfall exceeds expectations. Key depots in central Kerala, including Kayamkulam and Mavelikara, have been instructed to run additional services to transport pilgrims arriving from neighbouring states.

The focus of the operation remains the critical Nilakkal-Pampa transit corridor, where KSRTC plans to operate uninterrupted chain services. Nilakkal is the designated base camp and parking ground, making this short shuttle service vital for the smooth movement of pilgrims towards the hilltop shrine. Special emphasis is being placed on maintaining a continuous flow of buses to prevent long waiting times and crowding at transit points.

To manage the complex operations and coordinate services at Pampa and Nilakkal, KSRTC will deploy personnel in two main phases. In the first phase, 678 employees, including officers, drivers, conductors, and maintenance staff, will be stationed at key transit points. This number will be increased to 778 personnel in the second phase as the Makaravilakku season draws closer and pilgrim numbers peak. Special control rooms will also function round-the-clock to monitor the services and handle any emergencies.