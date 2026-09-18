In an era where public infrastructure projects often run into cost overruns and bureaucratic delays, a group of youth in Kollam has shown how community action can deliver efficient and beautiful results. In just 15 days, a local youth collective in the Karavaloor panchayat constructed a beautiful, tiled waiting shelter for commuters at a cost of only ₹1 lakh—a fraction of the standard government budget for such structures.

The project, located at Adukkulamoola Kalungummukku in Mathra, was conceived and executed by the Oruma collective and the Kalungummukku Brothers friends group. Ordinarily, local administrative bodies allocate between ₹3 lakh and ₹4 lakh of public funds to erect basic metal-sheet waiting sheds supported by iron pillars. In stark contrast, this community-led project has prioritised durability, aesthetics, and economic prudence, creating a model that could easily be replicated across Kerala.

The secret behind the low cost of the Kalungummukku model waiting shelter lies in the voluntary labour, or Shramadaan, contributed by the villagers. While a few final touches are still being added—which might bring the total expenditure to around ₹1.25 lakh—the bulk of the work was completed without hiring expensive external contractors. Instead, the local residents themselves took charge of the entire design and construction process.

As the name of the collective suggests, the project was fueled by 'Oruma' (unity). Families from 55 local households stood solidly behind the youth group, offering material, physical, and moral support. The resulting structure is not just a place to wait for a bus, but a pleasant resting spot for weary walkers and senior citizens.

The waiting shelter has been thoughtfully built with a traditional tiled roof, offering excellent protection from the heat, unlike the stifling iron-sheet sheds commonly seen today. Commuters resting here can enjoy panoramic views of the scenic Kalungummukku Ela (paddy fields). Additionally, because the area is a prominent hub for cinnamon cultivation, the air surrounding the shelter is filled with a pleasant, natural spice aroma.

The local collective has ambitious plans for the waiting shelter’s future. In the coming weeks, they plan to equip the space with an electricity connection, a public radio system, a clean drinking water facility, and daily newspapers to turn it into a vibrant, mini-social hub for the neighbourhood. Surrounded by lush greenery, the Kalungummukku model waiting shelter has already become a landmark of pride, proving that when a community unites, they do not need to wait for government machinery to make a difference.