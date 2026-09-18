Registered participants for the highly anticipated Walkaroo Kozhikode Walkathon 2026 can collect their event kits on September 19. The kit, which contains the official walkathon T-shirt and bib, will be distributed at Freedom Square on Kozhikode Beach from 11am to 6pm. The organisers have clarified that there will be absolutely no kit distribution on the day of the event.

Organised by the popular walking community 'Walkkaro', the walkathon is scheduled to kick off at Kozhikode Beach on September 20. Well-known actor Neha Saxena will also be attending the event, which aims to promote fitness and healthy living across Kozhikode.

The walkathon features two categories: a 10km walk and a 5km walk. Participants for the 10km category must report at the venue by 5.30 am. This will be followed by an energetic Zumba session at 5.45 am, and the official flag-off will take place at 6am by City Police Commissioner AP Shoukathali. Meanwhile, participants in the 5km category are required to report at 6am, with the walk flagged off by Mayor O Sadashivan at 6.30 am. The event will culminate with a valedictory function at 7.30 am, followed by a healthy breakfast for all participants.

The Walkaroo Kozhikode Walkathon is not just a fitness campaign but also a charity initiative. A portion of the funds raised through registration fees will be dedicated to constructing a state-of-the-art sensory park for differently-abled children with mobility challenges. This venture is being undertaken in partnership with the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) Kozhikode, a central government institution committed to the rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

The mega event is title-sponsored by the leading footwear brand Walkaroo, with Malayala Manorama as the principal supporter. Nura, an AI-powered preventive healthcare screening centre, joins as the co-powered sponsor, and Meitra Hospital is the special partner. The media partnership for the walkathon features Manorama Online, Radio Mango, Manorama News, Vanitha, and Manorama Max. Aquench is the hydration partner, and the coordination of the entire event is managed by Curious Cat. For more details, participants can visit www.walkkaro.com.