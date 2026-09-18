Staff at a medical laboratory in Taliparamba, Kerala, experienced a heartwarming surprise when an unusual group of visitors strolled through the door. A wild duck, closely followed by her ten ducklings, marched into Leo Lab at Pariyaram Chudala during the busy afternoon hours.

MARC rescuer captures the wild ducks. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Unfazed by the clinical surroundings, the feathered family made themselves comfortable in an inner room of the facility. Recognising the potential danger to the wild birds, the alert lab staff quickly closed the doors to ensure their safety and contacted the Taliparamba Forest Department. While waiting for professional assistance to arrive, the thoughtful staff ensured the unexpected guests were comfortable, placing bowls of fresh drinking water in the room for them.

The duck and ducklings being released. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Following instructions from Taliparamba Range Officer Sanoop Krishna, Forest Department officials and MARC rescuer Anil Trichambaram rushed to the scene. To safely secure the birds, Trichambaram first gently ushered the tiny ducklings into a secure box. Seeing her offspring safely gathered, the initially hesitant mother duck stopped fluttering around the room and surrendered herself to the rescuer.

The rescue team transported the avian family to a nearby pond, which offered a far safer and more natural habitat. As soon as the container was opened, the mother duck leaped into the water and waited. Moments later, her ten ducklings scrambled out to join her, swimming in a neat line alongside their mother as she guided them safely into the protective lakeside foliage.