Kasaragod: Badiadka Police have registered a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act after receiving information about the marriage of a 17-year-old Scheduled Tribe girl.

Police said they received information from Childline about the marriage on Friday night and registered an FIR. The girl had met the groom through social media, and the two fell in love before getting married, police said.

The marriage was held a few days ago within the limits of Badiadka police station. The girl, originally from Manjeshwar police limits, was staying with her relatives in Badiadka police station limits.

Police are yet to ascertain the identity, age and whereabouts of the groom, who is believed to be from Mangaluru. They are investigating the circumstances of the marriage and the role of those involved, including the families of the girl and the groom. Badiadka Police said they would record the girl's statement.

Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, a marriage involving a person who was below 18 at the time of marriage is not automatically void, unless the child was taken away from their lawful guardian, forced or deceived into the marriage, or sold or trafficked for the purpose of marriage. Child marriage is voidable, if the minor approaches the district court seeking annulment. If the person is still a minor, the petition can be filed through a guardian along with the Child Marriage Prohibition Officer.

The Act also provides for criminal punishment for those involved in a child marriage. An adult male who marries a child can face up to two years' imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, or both. A person who conducts, directs or abets a child marriage can face up to two years' imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.

Parents, guardians or others responsible for the child can also be punished if they promote, permit or participate in the marriage, or negligently fail to prevent it. The law provides for imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh in such cases. However, women cannot be punished with imprisonment under this provision.