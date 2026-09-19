In a rare and refreshing display of political camaraderie, sitting Poonjar MLA MJ Sebastian shared the spotlight with his predecessor, Sebastian Kulathunkal, to jointly inaugurate the newly-constructed Amakkunnu bridge over the Valiyathodu stream in Erumely. The event served as a testament to constructive development transcending party lines.

Demonstrating commendable humility, MJ Sebastian of UDF requested that his own name be left off the official commemorative plaque. Instead, the plaque bears the simple inscription 'Poonjar MLA'. Speaking at the ceremony, the legislator remarked that the true credit for the project belonged to the former MLA, LDF's Sebastian Kulathunkal of Kerala Congress (M), and that he had merely stepped in to oversee the completion of the ongoing work as part of administrative continuity.

The vital bridge, which connects the neighbourhoods of Vazhakkala and Amakkunnu, was initiated during the tenure of the previous LDF administration. The construction began with an allocation of ₹80 lakh sanctioned from the MLA Asset Development Fund of Sebastian Kulathunkal, who then represented the constituency. The civil works were eventually completed under the subsequent UDF-led administration. The necessity for a new bridge arose after the catastrophic floods of 2018, which left the old structure across the Valiyathodu severely compromised. Structural assessments deemed repair work unfeasible and unsafe, paving the way for the construction of the new 15.5-metre concrete bridge. The completion of this long-overdue infrastructure project brings immense relief to more than 300 families in the Vazhakkala and Amakkunnu areas, significantly improving local transport and safety.

The public function was presided over by Panchayat President Ambili Sajeevan. The ceremony also saw participation from several prominent local leaders and dignitaries, including District Panchayat member Asha Joy, Block Panchayat members PG Suryakala, Prakash Pulickan, and Binu Mattakkara, Panchayat Vice President Saramma Abraham, Standing Committee Chairperson Shameena Latheef, and Father Dennis Puthiaparambil, alongside other socio-political representatives.