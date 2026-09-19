Kalpetta: The Kerala Government has proposed appointing a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge to examine the five-decade-old land dispute involving the Kanjirathinal family in Wayanad and recommend a legally sustainable solution.

The proposal was made during a two-hour meeting between the family and Forest Minister Shibu Baby John and Agriculture Minister T Siddique on Saturday. The ministers said the government would provide the proposed judicial officer with the necessary personnel, infrastructure and other facilities to complete the examination within a month.

The development comes amid an indefinite agitation by the family of Treesa, daughter of late Kanjirathinal George, in front of the Wayanad Collectorate. Treesa's husband, K K James, has been observing an indefinite satyagraha at the venue since August 15, 2015, demanding justice for the family.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Ministers Shibu Baby John and T Siddique said the government recognised the family's grievances and the need to find a solution to the long-standing dispute. The ministers said the matter involved both legal and administrative complications. They said a retired judge of a higher court could examine the relevant records and legal issues and help the government determine the appropriate course of action. The government would provide all necessary support to the judicial officer to complete the process within a month, they said. Minister Shibu Baby John also urged the family to withdraw its agitation in view of the government's decision.

Family alleges prolonged injustice

During the meeting, K K James, son-in-law of late Kanjirathinal George, outlined the family's grievances over what it described as the Forest Department's takeover of its property.

James alleged that forest officials had relied on a High Court judgment concerning another property while initiating action against the family. He said the subsequent eviction proceedings had uprooted the family and caused severe hardship. He alleged that his mother-in-law, Elikkutti, died on the streets, while his father-in-law, Kanjirathinal George, spent his final years in an orphanage.

James also levelled allegations against certain forest officials, including claims of fabricated evidence and misleading the judiciary and legislature. The proposed judicial examination is expected to consider the family's allegations along with the relevant official records.

The dispute concerns 12 acres of land in Kanjiramgadu village in Mananthavady taluk. According to the family, the property was purchased with janmam rights by brothers Kanjirathinal Jose and Kanjirathinal George in 1967. The family says the dispute began in 1976, when the Forest Department took over the property on the grounds that it was vested forest land omitted during the original vesting process. The family has disputed the claim and has sought either restoration of the land or appropriate compensation.

In 2019, the State Government reportedly began examining the family's claims based on reports submitted by Wayanad Sub-Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, findings of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, and reports submitted by successive District Collectors. The government later initiated discussions with the family on possible compensation packages. However, the matter remained unresolved amid legal and administrative complications concerning the land.

James welcomed the government's proposal to appoint a retired judge but declined the ministers' request to withdraw the agitation immediately. He said the family would consider ending the protest after the recommendations of the proposed judicial officer were implemented. The family has maintained that it will continue its agitation until concrete action is taken to address its grievances.

The meeting was attended by Wayanad District Collector V Chelsasini, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests J Justin Mohan, Forest Conservator of the North Zone Anjan Kumar, Palakkad Wildlife Conservator T Uma, Additional District Magistrate K A Ajeesh, North Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer Santhosh Kumar and South Wayanad DFO Ashique Ali, among other officials.