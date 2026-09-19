A severe fuel shortage at the Pathanamthitta depot of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has disrupted the Pamba special services, leaving hundreds of Sabarimala pilgrims stranded. No KSRTC buses could depart for Pamba for two hours between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Friday, sparking frustration among the devotees.

The Pathanamthitta depot is currently under immense pressure as it caters to its own fleet alongside buses from Ranni, Konni, Pathanapuram, and Erumely, which depend on this facility for refuelling. The depot requires 3,000 to 4,000 litres of diesel daily to maintain regular and special operations. With the Sabarimala temple opening for the monthly pujas of the Malayalam month of Kanni, transport authorities had geared up for special services. Pathanamthitta was allocated 15 special buses, while Chengannur was sanctioned 40. However, since the Chengannur KSRTC depot is currently closed for reconstruction, all its Pamba-bound special services were directed to refuel at Pathanamthitta, doubling the load on the station's reserves.

The Pathanamthitta depot had a stock of 3,000 litres of diesel in the morning, which was quickly exhausted on early-morning services. Buses that arrived after 10am were left with dry tanks, forcing authorities to suspend the Pamba services temporarily.

As passengers waited anxiously, KSRTC staff had the difficult task of explaining the fuel shortage to the pilgrims. Recognising the urgency, depot authorities contacted the KSRTC Chief Office to arrange an emergency dispatch of 12,000 litres of diesel from Ernakulam. Knowing that the tanker would take time to reach, local officials managed to arrange one bus with enough diesel to reach Nilakkal as an interim measure. Relief arrived around 12.30pm when a bus from Chengannur, bearing a Pamba board, rolled into the station, with eager devotees immediately crowding inside to secure a seat.