Social media influencer ‘Helen of Sparta’ arrested for allegedly defaming transgender woman
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A social media influencer, identified online as ‘Helen of Sparta’, has been arrested by Thrissur City Police.
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The arrest is in connection with an alleged online defamation case involving the sexual humiliation, verbal abuse, and threats against a transgender woman.
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Police have registered a case, launched an investigation, and seized the suspect's mobile phone.
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Thrissur: Social media influencer Dhanya Harshith, known online as ‘Helen of Sparta’, was arrested by the Thrissur City Police in connection with a case involving the alleged online defamation of a transgender woman from Thrissur. She was later released on bail.
According to police, Dhanya, a native of Banthiyod in Kasaragod, allegedly sexually humiliated, verbally abused and threatened a transgender woman through social media platforms.
After receiving a complaint at the Thrissur Cyber Police Station, police registered a case and launched an investigation. A team led by P Shibu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Narcotics Cell and Gender Justice, travelled to Kasaragod and arrested Dhanya. Police also seized the mobile phone allegedly used by her as part of the investigation.