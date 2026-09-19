Thrissur: Social media influencer Dhanya Harshith, known online as ‘Helen of Sparta’, was arrested by the Thrissur City Police in connection with a case involving the alleged online defamation of a transgender woman from Thrissur. She was later released on bail.

According to police, Dhanya, a native of Banthiyod in Kasaragod, allegedly sexually humiliated, verbally abused and threatened a transgender woman through social media platforms.

After receiving a complaint at the Thrissur Cyber Police Station, police registered a case and launched an investigation. A team led by P Shibu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Narcotics Cell and Gender Justice, travelled to Kasaragod and arrested Dhanya. Police also seized the mobile phone allegedly used by her as part of the investigation.