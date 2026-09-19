The highly anticipated draw for the Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 lottery is scheduled to take place on September 26, according to KS Anju, Director of the Kerala State Lotteries department. The state-run lottery has seen unprecedented demand this season, with ticket sales already reaching a massive milestone.

A staggering 7,685,650 tickets have been sold so far since the sales window opened. The department initially launched the ticket sales on July 20, setting an ambitious target of selling 90 lakh tickets. With the current momentum, the state is well on its way to achieving this projection before the draw date.

Alongside the draw date announcement, the lottery department has issued a crucial public advisory regarding online safety. The Director warned lottery enthusiasts to remain highly vigilant against fraudulent digital platforms. The public must not book tickets or make financial transactions through fake websites falsely operating under the name of the Kerala State Lotteries. It is important to note that the government of Kerala does not authorise or sell lottery tickets online, and transactions must only be conducted through physical, registered vendors.