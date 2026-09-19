Former Thodupuzha municipal chairman Saneesh George has levelled serious allegations against the Kerala Police, accusing officers of pepper-spraying him directly in the eyes during a recent interception. George claimed that he would have co-operated and stopped his vehicle immediately had the officers flagged him down, but instead, members of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) behaved in an extremely aggressive and high-handed manner.

Refuting the official police narrative, George vehemently denied the allegations of drug possession. The police had earlier claimed that he was caught red-handed while using MDMA. "The police claim I was caught using MDMA, but not a single speck of the synthetic drug was recovered from my person," George stated. He clarified that the scooter he was riding at the time belonged to someone else. According to him, officers only found a discarded zip-lock pouch containing trace residues of MDMA and some associated apparatus inside the vehicle's storage compartment. The former municipal chairman pointed out that the minor nature of the incident was reflected in the court outcome, as he was only ordered to pay a fine of ₹2000. However, he lamented the severe emotional distress and social defamation the incident has caused him and his family. He alleged that certain Left-leaning officers within the local police department deliberately leaked false and sensationalised reports to the media to orchestrate a character assassination campaign against him.

Determined to clear his name, George announced that he is preparing to initiate formal legal proceedings. He intends to file official complaints against the police officers involved, specifically targeting the unauthorised use of pepper spray on him and the deliberate spread of misinformation aimed at destroying his political and social standing.