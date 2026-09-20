What began as a routine attempt by the Adoor DySP's special squad to nab a murder accused on Sunday quickly turned dramatic after the officers were attacked by the accused and four others, with one of them allegedly slamming a brick against an officer’s head. Following the incident, the police arrested Regin, Harsha, Ramya and another woman who had accompanied them.

The attack occurred around 12.30am on Sunday, when police officers arrived in mufti at a house in Karunagappally to take Regin, an accused in a murder case, into custody after tracking his mobile tower location. However, their attempt was thwarted by four others, including two women, who were present at the spot.

In an attempt to prevent the police from taking Regin into custody, the women began throwing mud and stones at the officers. Meanwhile, Regin pushed Adoor Station Sub Inspector Jinu to the floor. The accused also allegedly abused the police officers and obstructed them from carrying out their duty. During the scuffle, one of the women hit Civil Police Officer Abhilash on the face with a torch, causing injuries to his nose, and later struck him on the head with a brick.

Following the incident, the Adoor police registered a case against Regin, Arun, Harsha, Ramya and another woman under Sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 296 (b) (obscene words), 118(1) and (2) (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 121 (1) and (2) (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt or hurt to deter a public servant from duty), 265 (Resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension), 110 (Punishment of abetment) and 3(5) (Common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Subsequently, Regin, Harsha, Ramya and the third woman were arrested.

According to the Karunagappally police, Abhilash is recovering from his injuries. Officials said the assault most likely occurred because the group could not identify the police officers, who were in mufti.