Nilambur: A sudden surge in the Kottapuzha River at Pookkottumpadam in the Nilambur area swept away at least nine people on Sunday evening, leaving two dead and four missing. Three others were rescued after they were caught in the flash flood.

The incident occurred around 5pm along the Ularvattam-TK Colony stretch of the river, which separates Chokkad and Amarambalam panchayats. The river reportedly rose sharply without any rain in the immediate area, apparently following heavy rainfall in the forest regions upstream.

The Malappuram District Disaster Management Authority confirmed that two bodies had been recovered. Both victims were men. One was believed to be around 50 years old, while the other was suspected to be a young man. Their identities have not yet been established.

Local residents said Sajitha, a resident of TK Colony, was among those missing. The other three missing persons were reportedly youths from Vandoor. Officials were continuing efforts to ascertain the identities of all those involved.

The Nilambur Fire Force, police and local residents launched a search operation soon after the incident. However, the strong current and fading light made the operation difficult.

The stretch of the Kottapuzha River, known for its rocky terrain, has emerged as a popular outing spot, with visitors reportedly arriving after seeing videos and photographs of the area on social media. Local residents said the location has not been officially developed as a tourist destination and therefore does not have regular surveillance by the police or Forest Department.