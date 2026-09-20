Two people were killed and another injured after a mudslide struck Kottakamboor in Vattavada, Idukki, amid heavy rains that lashed the district. The deceased have been identified as Balakrishnan, 40, and Chinnu, 36.

Balakrishnan’s wife, Mariyamma, who was trapped under the debris, was rescued and admitted to hospital with injuries.

The mudslide occurred at around 3 pm in the Amman Kovil area of Kottakambur village, on a farmland belonging to Balakrishnan.

According to the Kottakamboor West ward member, Gauthami, Balakrishnan and Chinnu had been working at their farm, where the incident occurred, and were resting in a shed when the mudslide came crashing down on them.

“They had moved the garlic that had been laid out in the open into the shed when the rains began. They were waiting inside for the rain to subside when the disaster struck,” she said.

Residents said heavy rains had lashed the region since Sunday afternoon. However, according to Balamurugan, a local resident, the disaster was most likely caused by mud that had been excavated and piled up in nearby areas.

Vattavada received extremely heavy rain between 12.30 pm and 4.30 pm, and the area has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past three hours.