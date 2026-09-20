Key events in Kerala: National Poetry Festival, book launches and cultural programmes on Sep 20
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Nandavanam, Prof N Krishnapillai Foundation Auditorium: Birth Anniversary Celebration Conference for Prof N Krishnapillai, 10:15 am.
- Sasthamangalam NSS Hall: National Ex-Servicemen Coordination District Committee Meeting, 10:00 am.
- Karthika Thirunnal Theatre: Manas Natakavedi's Drama Festival, featuring the play 'Padayottam', 6:45 pm.
- Kavadiyar Kuravankonam Road, Bhavageetham Prayana Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition, 5:30 pm.
- Peroorkada NCC Nagar: Journalist Colony Association's Onam & Silver Jubilee Celebrations, with Minister C P John, 10:00 am.
- Statue, Poorna Hotel: Third Death Anniversary Commemoration of historian K Sivasankaran Nair, 11:00 am.
- Kottakkakam, Margi Natyagriham: Chakyarkoothu performance 'Kiratham', 6:00 pm.
- Muttada Holy Cross Church: Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross - Holy Mass, 10:30 am.
- Kottakkakam, Abhedashramam: Vedavedanga Gaveshana Parishad's Jyotisha-Vaastu Seminar, 9:30 am.
- Palapooru, Church of the Holy Cross: Annual Feast, Concluding Feast with Holy Mass, 6:00 pm.
- Vizhinjam, Muhyudheen Palli Dargah Shareef: Uroos (Chandanakudam Festival), Talk at 9:30 am.
- Kovalam, Panathura Muhyudheen Palli Muslim Jamaath: Uroos Mubarak, Talk at 6:00 pm.
Kollam
- Kollam Press Club Hall: R Sarath Commemoration, organized by Bharat Murali Cultural Centre. Minister P C Vishnunath at 11:30 am.
- Kollam QAC Ground: QAC Onam Celebration.Traditional Flower Carpet (Pookkalam) Competition: 6:00 am, Family Get-together and Arts & Sports Competitions: 9:30 am, Cultural Convention: 12:00 pm, Prize Distribution: 2:30 pm, Minister Bindukrishna: 6:00 pm.
- Nani Hotel, Chinnakkada: KSEB Officers' Sangh State Convention: 9:00 am.
- Anandavilasam Library, Vilappuram, Chathannoor: Gramotsavam (Village Festival). Kabaddi Tournament: 5:00 pm.
- Chathannoor Govt. HSS Auditorium: Nadham Annual Celebration, Cultural Programs: 2:00 pm, Musical Concert: 3:00 pm, Public Meeting: 5:00 pm, Comedy Show and Musical Concert: 6:00 pm.
- Paravoor Urban Bank Auditorium: Anti-Imperialist Forum Seminar: 3:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam PWD Rest House Hall: District Convention of KPMS's Panchami Self-Help Group. Inaugurated by A Saneesh Kumar, KPMS State President – 11:00 am.
- Kottayam Baselios College Ground: District Football Team Selection for Senior Boys – 9:00 am.
- Mar Elia Cathedral: Sleeba Perunnal (Feast of the Cross). Morning Prayer – 7:00 AM. Holy Qurbana (Mass) by Dr Joseph Mar Divannasios, followed by a procession around the church and distribution of offerings – 8:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Children's Library Hall: Inauguration of RMPI District Committee Office and reception for K K Rema MLA, Central Committee Member – 2:00 pm.
- Kodimatha CAA Garden: Onam Celebration and Family Get-together of Kodimatha Residents Welfare Association. Features: Arts & Sports competitions, cultural programs, and felicitation of elders. Inaugurated by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan – 9:30 am. Valedictory session inaugurated by K Suresh Kurup – 7:00 pm.
- Mariyappally Japan Music Club: Golden Jubilee Celebration of Samastha Kerala Variyar Samajam Kottayam South Unit. Flag hoisting – 8:00 am, Procession – 8:30 am, Mega Thiruvathira – 9:30 am, Conference – 10:00 am.
- Puthuppally Vazhapparambil Complex: Worship and Word Ministry by End Time Revival Ministry. Led by Pastor Babu Changalimattom – 6:00 pm.
- Ettumanoor San Jose Auditorium: State Conference of Bharatiya Velan Society (BVS). Public session inaugurated by Minister K A Thulasi – 10:00 am. Delegates' session inaugurated by Minister Mons Joseph – 11:00 am.
Kochi
- Vyttila Welcare Hospital: 5 km Fun Run, organized jointly by Lions International District 318 C and Vyttila Welcare Hospital, as part of World Heart Day – 7:00 am.
- Ambikapuram Church: Confraternity Feast of Our Lady of Sorrows – Holy Mass – 7:30 am, Feast Mass and Procession – 5:00 pm.
- Amrita Hospital, Kochi: Pediatric Cardiology Mega Medical Camp, held as part of Mata Amritanandamayi's birthday celebration and the anniversary of the Pediatric Cardiology Department at Amrita Hospital, Kochi – 8:00 am.
- Kadavanthra Indira Nagar YMCA South Area Branch: Free Eye Check-up Camp – 9:00 am.
- Vyttila Toc H Public School Indoor Stadium: National IPA Pharmacy Students Congress – 9:30 am.
- Maharaja's College Auditorium: Kudumbi Seva Sangham State Convention – Delegate Meeting – 10:00 am, Public Meeting – Inauguration by Chief Minister V D Satheesan – 3:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Fine Arts Hall: Kerala Kudumbi Federation State Convention – Inauguration by Union Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary – 10:00 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: National Poetry Festival, organized by Ernakulam Library Council – Seminar: World Poetry and Malayalam Poetry – 10:00 am, Poets' Meet – 2:00 pm, Interview with Kannada writer Abdul Rasheed, Valedictory Session – Inauguration by Minister Roji M John – 5:30 pm, "Jeevitam Kavyaramaniyam" (a performance by Keli Nataka Sangham) – 7:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Karayogam's Ayushyam Polyclinic: Free Parkinson's Disease Treatment Camp, organized by Ernakulam Karayogam, Parkinson's Foundation of Kerala, and Cochin East Rotary Club – 10:00 am.
- Rajendra Maidan: Christian Book Fair, organized by Beautiful Books – 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Pottakkuzhi Little Flower Parish Hall: St Padre Pio Region Council Meeting, led by the Franciscan Lay Fraternity of Verapoly Archdiocese – Inauguration by Fr Patrick Elavunkal – 3:00 pm.
- Kaloor IMA Hall: Unveiling of Girdhar Eye Institute's annual logo, launch of an eye screening program for students, and inauguration of the mobile Diabetic Retinopathy screening unit – by Chief Minister V D Satheesan – 5:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Book launch of Human Rights Forum's "Human Rights: A Comprehensive Study" – by Chief Minister V D Satheesan – 5:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Chittoor Road YMCA Hall: Gospel Meeting of Calvary Prayer Fellowship – 5:00 pm.
- Vallarpadam Basilica: Feast – Holy Mass – 5:30 pm.
- Vennala Abhaya Matha Church: Holy Mass, Novena – 6:00 pm.
- Palarivattom POC: All Kerala Professional Drama Festival, organized by KCBC Media Commission – 6:00 pm.
- Chathiath GIDA Queens Walkway: M M Lawrence Death Anniversary, organized by Navodhana Samskarika Kendram (Renaissance Cultural Center) – Inauguration by CPM State Secretariat member C N Mohanan – 5:30 pm, "Smrithilayam Old is Gold" (performance by Cochin Mansoor) – 6:30 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Cultural Center: "Aarkum Padam" (Anyone Can Sing) – 4:00 pm, Aksharashloka Recitation Gathering – 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- IMA Hall: Inauguration of the IMA Women's Wing State Conference by Dr M N Menon, IMA State President. 8:15 am.
- Karumala Indus English School: District Archery Championship. 9:00 am.
- Calicut Tower Hotel: Distance Education and Skill Convocation Students Meet, organized jointly by Future Plus Academy and Skillmate. 9:00 am.
- Kunnamangalam HSS: Inauguration of the NGO Union District Arts Festival by Poet Murukan Kattakada. 9:00 am.
- KPM Tripoint Hotel: Felicitation event celebrating the completion of 4000 thyroid surgeries at Baby Memorial Hospital. 9:30 am.
- Calicut NIT: Inauguration of the newly constructed Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex by Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education. 10:00 am.
- Indoor Stadium: District Wushu Championship. 10:00 am.
- Govindapuram Library: Book launch of 'Ormakal Ozhiyathe' (Memories That Never Fade) by K T Ramakrishnan. 10:00 am.
- Nila Auditorium, Govt. Medical College: National Conference of AOGIN India, the national branch of the 'Asia-Oceania' research organization, dedicated to international efforts in cancer prevention among women. 10:00 am.
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Logo Unveiling and Film Festival of P K Rosy Film Society. 10:30 am.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Panchavarnika 2026' – A Mural Exhibition by 20 students from Pookkad Kalalaya. 11:00 am.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Art Exhibition by Kavya S Divakar. 11:00 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Second Edition of Photo Today Kerala Expo, organized by the Kerala Photographers and Videographers Union in association with Bysel Interactions. 11:00 am.
- Mananchira CSI Hall: Calicut Book Fest, organized by IPH Books. 11:00 am.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm.
- Mananchira BEM Higher Secondary School Auditorium: District Workers Meet of the Actor Thilakan Commemoration Committee. 4:00 pm.
- NIT Aryabhatta Auditorium: SPIC MACAY Convention 'Samanwayam' featuring Kathakali by Kalamandalam Gopi - 1:10 pm and a Concluding Session 5:00 pm.
- Gandhi Road Durgadevi Temple: Inauguration of K P Ramachandran's Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yanjam (Seven-Day Bhagavatham Recitation) by B K Sheeja. 3:30 pm.
- Kizhakkveettil Parambu: Marigold Harvest organized by Kairali Residents Association Women's Forum. 4:00 pm.
- Alakapuri: Civic Reception for Thachilott Narayanan, who was awarded a PhD by United American University for his extensive contributions to the sports sector. Inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan. 5:00 pm.
- Town Hall: "Devaragam Sangeetha Sandhya" (Evening of Divine Music), as part of the 11th-anniversary celebration of Naattuvelicham Beach Singers. Inauguration by P A Mohammed Riyas. 5:00 pm.
- Kottooli UP School Grounds: Patient Care Experience Sharing Gathering, organized by Kottooli Suraksha Pain and Palliative Society and People's Service Society, featuring Dr K Suresh Kumar. 5:00 pm.
- K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: Inauguration of the Tamil Sangam Annual Celebration by Kavitha Arun, Corporation Standing Committee Chairperson. 6:00 pm.