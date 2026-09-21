Kottayam: Two months after deciding to refund additional security deposits, the KSEB is yet to return the money to rooftop solar producers who supply surplus power to the board. The state is estimated to have more than three lakh rooftop solar producers.

The KSEB collects the additional security deposit to cover any shortfall in the security deposit consumers must maintain. The amount is determined based on the solar plant's capacity and reviewed every financial year. Consumers generally pay the deposit when setting up the connection itself.

Rooftop solar producers supply surplus power to the KSEB after meeting their own requirements. Yet, in June, many received notices demanding an additional deposit even as they awaited payments from the KSEB for the power supplied. In several cases, consumers were asked to pay an amount equivalent to twice their average monthly gross electricity consumption.

Following widespread complaints, the KSEB decided to review the accounts of solar power consumers, issue fresh notices and either refund the excess amount already paid or adjust it against subsequent bills. The move followed a directive from the regulatory commission. However, the decision is yet to be implemented.

Under the existing billing system, the units supplied by a solar plant to the KSEB are deducted from the consumer’s total electricity consumption when calculating the monthly bill. If a consumer supplies more power to the KSEB than they consume, no unit charge is levied.

The rules also stipulate that the security deposit should be limited to an amount equivalent to the average electricity bill for two months.