Kozhikode:The state government will seek to exclude around 1,500 sq km from the 9,993.7 sq km proposed as an eco-sensitive area in Kerala under the latest draft notification issued by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

Agriculture minister T Siddique said the state, in its proposal to the Centre, would also seek to keep more than 30 of the 131 villages covered by the draft notification out of the eco-sensitive area (ESA), besides completely excluding populated and agricultural areas from the classification. The deadline for submitting the state’s proposals to the Centre is September 24.

“Kerala has 9,993.7 sq km included in the draft notification. We are trying to get around 1,500 sq km excluded. The Centre has not adopted a considerate approach to issues related to forests, eco-sensitive zones and wildlife attacks,” Siddique said.

At the same time, he said the central team that recently visited the Western Ghats to assess ecological concerns had taken a constructive approach.

Siddique also said the state government was planning to double the compensation for wildlife attacks. “What is happening is not human-wildlife conflict. These are attacks by wild animals. Climate change is seriously affecting agriculture, and we have sought greater assistance from the Centre,” he said.

The state is also preparing a plan in association with universities to develop more resilient crops and farming methods suited to changing climatic conditions.